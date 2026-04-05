Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Extension

Lead Team: Sukma Harwanti

Design Team: Riezky Meina, Aghni Hauna, Sasqia Nurul Azmi

Technical Team: Muchammad Sjahroni, Heri Setyawan

Landscape Architecture: Desain Padu

City: Kecamatan Beji

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. The process of designing this building began with the challenge of creating an extension to a structure that had been in place for nearly two decades since its initial construction. The original building was completed in 2008, while the expansion was carried out in 2025. This time gap is not merely a matter of changing spatial needs, but also involves bridging two distinct design eras—connecting the context of the old building with the requirements of the new one.