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Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio

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Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio - Image 2 of 25Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardSerindang House 2 / PSA Studio - Image 4 of 25Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio - Image 5 of 25Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture, Extension
Kecamatan Beji, Indonesia
  • Architects: PSA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Lead Architects: Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
  • Lead Team: Sukma Harwanti
  • Design Team: Riezky Meina, Aghni Hauna, Sasqia Nurul Azmi
  • Technical Team: Muchammad Sjahroni, Heri Setyawan
  • Landscape Architecture: Desain Padu
  • City: Kecamatan Beji
  • Country: Indonesia
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Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The process of designing this building began with the challenge of creating an extension to a structure that had been in place for nearly two decades since its initial construction. The original building was completed in 2008, while the expansion was carried out in 2025. This time gap is not merely a matter of changing spatial needs, but also involves bridging two distinct design eras—connecting the context of the old building with the requirements of the new one.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionIndonesia

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Cite: "Serindang House 2 / PSA Studio" 05 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040321/serindang-house-2-psa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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