Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio

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Bengaluru, India
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Architects: M9 Design Studio
- Area: 830 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ekansh Goel
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Manufacturers: Ikea picture frames, Jindal Steel, Pasolite LED lights, Ultratech Cement
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Lead Architects: Nischal Abhaykumar and Jesal Pathak
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- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Located within an industrial suburb of Bangalore, Sunrise Garden Restaurant emerges as a quiet counterpoint to its context — transforming a previously utilitarian structure into a layered spatial experience rooted in the idea of the garden as a place of pause, gathering, and imagination. Conceived as an urban oasis, the project explores how architecture can introduce softness, greenery, and sensory calm within an otherwise rugged industrial landscape.