Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within an industrial suburb of Bangalore, Sunrise Garden Restaurant emerges as a quiet counterpoint to its context — transforming a previously utilitarian structure into a layered spatial experience rooted in the idea of the garden as a place of pause, gathering, and imagination. Conceived as an urban oasis, the project explores how architecture can introduce softness, greenery, and sensory calm within an otherwise rugged industrial landscape.