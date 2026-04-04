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Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio

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Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony, PatioSunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardSunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio - Image 4 of 23Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, ChairSunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: M9 Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  830
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ekansh Goel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ikea picture frames, Jindal Steel, Pasolite LED lights, Ultratech Cement
  • Lead Architects: Nischal Abhaykumar and Jesal Pathak
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Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio - Image 6 of 23
© Ekansh Goel

Text description provided by the architects. Located within an industrial suburb of Bangalore, Sunrise Garden Restaurant emerges as a quiet counterpoint to its context — transforming a previously utilitarian structure into a layered spatial experience rooted in the idea of the garden as a place of pause, gathering, and imagination. Conceived as an urban oasis, the project explores how architecture can introduce softness, greenery, and sensory calm within an otherwise rugged industrial landscape.

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Steel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsIndia

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Cite: "Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio" 04 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040320/sunrise-garden-restaurant-m9-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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