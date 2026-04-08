No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield

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Architects: Tristan Burfield
- Area: 58 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tasha Tylee
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Great Ocean Road with a short walk down to Eagle Rock, the home's namesake, this project sits amongst coastal walks, surf beaches, dirt roads, and sandstone cliffs. A discreet and unassuming timber building, hidden in the back of a deep bush garden, this freestanding addition is a robust retreat to suit a family or couple for short-term stays. A private breakaway space from a larger holiday home that supports it.