Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield

No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield

Save

No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield - Image 2 of 23No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield - Image 3 of 23No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield - Image 4 of 23No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield - Image 5 of 23No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Aireys Inlet, Australia
  • Architects: Tristan Burfield
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tasha Tylee
  • Category: Houses
  • Contractor: Great Ocean Road Builders
  • City: Aireys Inlet
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield - Image 5 of 23
© Tasha Tylee

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Great Ocean Road with a short walk down to Eagle Rock, the home's namesake, this project sits amongst coastal walks, surf beaches, dirt roads, and sandstone cliffs.  A discreet and unassuming timber building, hidden in the back of a deep bush garden, this freestanding addition is a robust retreat to suit a family or couple for short-term stays. A private breakaway space from a larger holiday home that supports it.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tristan Burfield
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "No.23 Residence / Tristan Burfield" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040319/n3-residence-tristan-burfield> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags