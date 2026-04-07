The House of Time / Natura Futura

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Babahoyo, Ecuador
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Architects: Natura Futura
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2026
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
- Architects: Natura Futura
- Illustrations: Kevin Araujo
- City: Babahoyo
- Country: Ecuador
The House of Time: Architecture as a Biological Clock - Located in Babahoyo, Ecuador—a city historically and culturally connected to the river—the project responds to a way of life that has gradually become accelerated and disconnected from the natural context and the artisanal processes to which we belong. The House of Time proposes a place where domestic living can coexist with collective learning. Time is understood through inhabitable cycles: the river, craftsmanship, and shared experiences.