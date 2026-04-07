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The House of Time / Natura Futura

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The House of Time / Natura Futura - Interior Photography, WoodThe House of Time / Natura Futura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamThe House of Time / Natura Futura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe House of Time / Natura Futura - Exterior PhotographyThe House of Time / Natura Futura - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Babahoyo, Ecuador
  • Architects: Natura Futura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
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The House of Time / Natura Futura - Exterior Photography
© Oscar Hernández

The House of Time: Architecture as a Biological Clock - Located in Babahoyo, Ecuador—a city historically and culturally connected to the river—the project responds to a way of life that has gradually become accelerated and disconnected from the natural context and the artisanal processes to which we belong. The House of Time proposes a place where domestic living can coexist with collective learning. Time is understood through inhabitable cycles: the river, craftsmanship, and shared experiences.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureEcuador
Cite: "The House of Time / Natura Futura" [La Casa del Tiempo / Natura Futura] 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040312/the-house-of-time-natura-futura> ISSN 0719-8884

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