The Brick House / Studio VDGA

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Houses • Pune, India Architects: Studio VDGA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Edmund Sumner

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Grohe Bharat flooring and tiles , Daikin , Dtale Modern , Fenesta , G M Veneers and Ply , Jaipur Rugs , Jay Jalaram Brick Works , Lamp shaper, Harshita Jhamtani Designs , Parrees Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Deepak Gugarii, Rashi Saanson

Category: Houses

Project Architects: Viplav Paithankar

Structural Consultant: G A Bhilare Consultants Private Limited, Pune

Contractor: Rahul Khivansara

City: Pune

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Brick House is a recently completed private residence located in the heart of Pune's dense urban fabric. Occupying a compact footprint of 4500 square feet, the design is a considered response to the spatial constraints and climatic challenges of its context. The project is rooted in a conscious reinterpretation of traditional Indian architectural principles while integrating a restrained material palette and passive design strategies suited for contemporary urban living.