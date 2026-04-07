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The Brick House / Studio VDGA

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The Brick House / Studio VDGA - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodThe Brick House / Studio VDGA - Image 3 of 33The Brick House / Studio VDGA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, ChairThe Brick House / Studio VDGA - Image 5 of 33The Brick House / Studio VDGA - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Pune, India
  • Architects: Studio VDGA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edmund Sumner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Bharat flooring and tiles, Daikin, Dtale Modern, Fenesta, G M Veneers and Ply, Jaipur Rugs, Jay Jalaram Brick Works, Lamp shaper, Harshita Jhamtani Designs, Parrees
  • Lead Architects: Deepak Gugarii, Rashi Saanson
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The Brick House / Studio VDGA - Image 7 of 33
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Brick House is a recently completed private residence located in the heart of Pune's dense urban fabric. Occupying a compact footprint of 4500 square feet, the design is a considered response to the spatial constraints and climatic challenges of its context. The project is rooted in a conscious reinterpretation of traditional Indian architectural principles while integrating a restrained material palette and passive design strategies suited for contemporary urban living.

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Cite: "The Brick House / Studio VDGA" 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040311/the-brick-house-studio-vdga> ISSN 0719-8884

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