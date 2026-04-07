The Brick House / Studio VDGA

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Architects: Studio VDGA
- Area: 4500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Edmund Sumner
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Manufacturers: Grohe, Bharat flooring and tiles, Daikin, Dtale Modern, Fenesta, G M Veneers and Ply, Jaipur Rugs, Jay Jalaram Brick Works, Lamp shaper, Harshita Jhamtani Designs, Parrees
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Lead Architects: Deepak Gugarii, Rashi Saanson
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Text description provided by the architects. Brick House is a recently completed private residence located in the heart of Pune's dense urban fabric. Occupying a compact footprint of 4500 square feet, the design is a considered response to the spatial constraints and climatic challenges of its context. The project is rooted in a conscious reinterpretation of traditional Indian architectural principles while integrating a restrained material palette and passive design strategies suited for contemporary urban living.