Santa María del Oro House / Mauricio Ceballos X Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the serene community of Santa María del Oro, Nayarit, a remote municipality with limited resources and infrastructure, situated next to a lake formed in the crater of a volcano. This fragile ecosystem, born of geological forces, demands exceptional environmental sensitivity, as any pollution threatens the delicate balance of this unique body of water. The site presents significant physical challenges—a steep slope, a narrow street-facing facade, and a limited budget—that require innovative solutions capable of working with these conditions rather than opposing them. The reality of building in an isolated municipality involved engaging with local construction capabilities and community values, generating opportunities for respectful collaboration that enrich local perspectives instead of imposing external design criteria incompatible with regional skills and resources.