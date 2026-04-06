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YMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects

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YMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairYMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, BeamYMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects - Image 4 of 23YMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodYMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan
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YMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. This residence was designed for a client who relocated from the city to a rural highland area with the intention to work remotely. The site is characterized by a gentle slope that runs from the west side, which faces a road, to the east before dropping sharply. A small stream flows below, forming a modest valley. As a result, there is a significant distance between the residence and the nearest house, located across the valley, and the view on this side is marked by trees that cascade down the slope in a dense, layered arrangement. To make the most of these surroundings, the southeast corner of the residence was designed to accommodate a large picture window.

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Cite: "YMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040304/ymk-house-takeshi-hirobe-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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