YMK House / Takeshi Hirobe Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. This residence was designed for a client who relocated from the city to a rural highland area with the intention to work remotely. The site is characterized by a gentle slope that runs from the west side, which faces a road, to the east before dropping sharply. A small stream flows below, forming a modest valley. As a result, there is a significant distance between the residence and the nearest house, located across the valley, and the view on this side is marked by trees that cascade down the slope in a dense, layered arrangement. To make the most of these surroundings, the southeast corner of the residence was designed to accommodate a large picture window.