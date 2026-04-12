University of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Student Center for the University of Limerick, which is located in a significant site at the gateway to the campus, was generated by a vision for a place that is at the very heart of university life, transforming the social experience of the growing student population by providing social spaces, places for encounter and exchange of information, a center to support both students and alumni-a home from home, a place on campus that students can call their own. The project was first envisaged in 2015, when a student referendum was held following extensive consultation, to agree a levy that would effectively fund the development of the building.