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University of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens

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University of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairUniversity of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens - Interior Photography, WoodUniversity of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens - Image 4 of 20University of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens - Exterior PhotographyUniversity of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, University
Ireland
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University of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Ste Muray

Text description provided by the architects. The new Student Center for the University of Limerick, which is located in a significant site at the gateway to the campus, was generated by a vision for a place that is at the very heart of university life, transforming the social experience of the growing student population by providing social spaces, places for encounter and exchange of information, a center to support both students and alumni-a home from home, a place on campus that students can call their own. The project was first envisaged in 2015, when a student referendum was held following extensive consultation, to agree a levy that would effectively fund the development of the building.

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Carr Cotter & Naessens
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityIreland

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Cite: "University of Limerick Student Center / Carr Cotter & Naessens" 12 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040298/university-of-limerick-student-center-carr-cotter-and-naessens> ISSN 0719-8884

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