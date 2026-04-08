Le Grand Bercail House / L. McComber

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Cap-à-l'Aigle, Canada
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Architects: L. McComber
- Area: 2800 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
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Manufacturers: Entrepôt du cèdre, Granite au sommet, Luminaire Authentik, Maibec, Neufenster, Olympia Tile (Mudroom & Powder Room Floor), Portes et fenêtres Bélisle, Snoc, Ébénisterie Jussaume
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Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Olivier Lord
- Design Team: Olivier Lauzon, Maryse Allard
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré Experts-Conseils Inc
- General Contractor: Art Évolution inc
- City: Cap-à-l'Aigle
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. With its large gallery overlooking the river and its majestic metal roof, Le Grand Bercail evokes a sense of timelessness. A contemporary Quebec house, it is as comforting as it is astonishing. Built to benefit from the sun's energy in winter and increase views in all seasons, it uses its large roof overhangs to reduce overheating during summer heatwaves. The gentle layout among the trees and the palette inspired by boreal tones make it seem as if it has always existed.