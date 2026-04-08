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Le Grand Bercail House / L. McComber

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Le Grand Bercail House / L. McComber - Exterior PhotographyLe Grand Bercail House / L. McComber - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairLe Grand Bercail House / L. McComber - Interior Photography, WoodLe Grand Bercail House / L. McComber - Image 5 of 31Le Grand Bercail House / L. McComber - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Cap-à-l'Aigle, Canada
  • Architects: L. McComber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Entrepôt du cèdre, Granite au sommet, Luminaire Authentik, Maibec, Neufenster, Olympia Tile (Mudroom & Powder Room Floor), Portes et fenêtres Bélisle, Snoc, Ébénisterie Jussaume
  • Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
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Le Grand Bercail House / L. McComber - Exterior Photography
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

Text description provided by the architects. With its large gallery overlooking the river and its majestic metal roof, Le Grand Bercail evokes a sense of timelessness. A contemporary Quebec house, it is as comforting as it is astonishing. Built to benefit from the sun's energy in winter and increase views in all seasons, it uses its large roof overhangs to reduce overheating during summer heatwaves. The gentle layout among the trees and the palette inspired by boreal tones make it seem as if it has always existed.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Le Grand Bercail House / L. McComber " 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040256/le-grand-bercail-l-mccomber> ISSN 0719-8884

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