Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center

Coordination: Andressa Macedo

Project Team: Almir Quaresma

Technical Team: Cleverson Velasco

General Construction: Mestre Isac Monteiro

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Guá Arquitetura

Letter Opener: Mestre Luís Júnior

City: Guamá

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. On the Island of Combu, about 15 minutes by boat from Belém, the Popopô Gallery transforms the riverside crossing into architecture. Located in the Combu Island Environmental Protection Area, amidst the forest and water, the project arises from listening to the territory and its ways of life, converting the everyday memory of river crossings into built space. More than just hosting exhibitions, the gallery inaugurates a symbolic landmark for the territory by asserting itself as the first art gallery on the island—a place where artistic production meets the social and emotional repertoire of riverside life.