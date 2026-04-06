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Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura

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Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura - Image 2 of 23Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura - Image 3 of 23Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura - Image 4 of 23Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura - Image 5 of 23Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Exhibition Center
Guamá, Brazil
  • Architects: Guá Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  52
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artluz, La mapa, Maxcolor, Stella Iluminação, Unknown (Removed), Vedac
  • Lead Architects: Luís Guedes, Pablo do Vale
  • Coordination: Andressa Macedo
  • Project Team: Almir Quaresma
  • Technical Team: Cleverson Velasco
  • General Construction: Mestre Isac Monteiro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Guá Arquitetura
  • Letter Opener: Mestre Luís Júnior
  • City: Guamá
  • Country: Brazil
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Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura - Image 2 of 23
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. On the Island of Combu, about 15 minutes by boat from Belém, the Popopô Gallery transforms the riverside crossing into architecture. Located in the Combu Island Environmental Protection Area, amidst the forest and water, the project arises from listening to the territory and its ways of life, converting the everyday memory of river crossings into built space. More than just hosting exhibitions, the gallery inaugurates a symbolic landmark for the territory by asserting itself as the first art gallery on the island—a place where artistic production meets the social and emotional repertoire of riverside life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerBrazil
Cite: "Popopô Gallery / Guá Arquitetura" [Galeria Popopô / Guá Arquitetura] 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040255/popopo-gallery-gua-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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