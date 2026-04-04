Senior Citizens' Home in Nový Bydžov / Architektura

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Retirement • Czechia Architects: Architektura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 46000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Filip Šlapal

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Beleta , Forbo , Unknown (Removed)

Category: Retirement

Author: David Kraus

Client: Town of Nový Bydžov

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The client's brief was to design a new retirement home on the site of a former orchard adjacent to a hospital. The building is conceived as four independently functioning households for approximately 60 residents, fully barrier-free. An orchard and brick walls near a cemetery with a church, a historic town with a beautiful town hall. Tall trees. And then old age as a phenomenon—calm, silence, brick as the archetype of home. The proximity of the hospital and cemetery may invite bitter associations; here, however, we see quality, an image of quiet and contemplation, an image of the peaceful edge of town. A chateau-like, symmetrical, almost classicist layout brings atriums, gardens, views, and abundant daylight into the Home. Old age is one of today's European themes. How do we approach ageing? What do we do for older people, how do we perceive them, what do we offer them, and what do we ask of them? What is it like to be an elderly person in the Czech Republic in 2026?