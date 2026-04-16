PCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos

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Loulé, Portugal
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Architects: Visioarq Arquitectos
- Area: 418 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Marcelo Lopes
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Lead Architects: Pedro Afonso, Vicente Gouveia, Nuno Poiarez
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Loulé
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Portugal, this residence brings together formal clarity, functional efficiency, and landscape integration. The project is structured around a refined volumetric composition, with distinct bodies articulated in a coherent and harmonious manner. Its pure geometries, emphasised by large, glazed surfaces that establish a strong connection between interior and exterior, ensure generous natural light throughout all spaces.