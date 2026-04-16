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PCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos

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PCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos - Image 2 of 28PCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos - Interior Photography, KitchenPCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Garden, Stairs, CourtyardPCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcretePCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Loulé, Portugal
  • Architects: Visioarq Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  418
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcelo Lopes
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Afonso, Vicente Gouveia, Nuno Poiarez
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PCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos - Image 2 of 28
© Marcelo Lopes

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Portugal, this residence brings together formal clarity, functional efficiency, and landscape integration. The project is structured around a refined volumetric composition, with distinct bodies articulated in a coherent and harmonious manner. Its pure geometries, emphasised by large, glazed surfaces that establish a strong connection between interior and exterior, ensure generous natural light throughout all spaces.

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Cite: "PCG House / Visioarq Arquitectos" 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040227/pcg-house-visioarq-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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