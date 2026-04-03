Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects

Save this picture!© Petr Polak+ 26 Curated by Hadir Al Koshta Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1040212/strazne-cottage-mimosa-architects Clipboard "COPY" CopyHouses•Strážné, Czechia Architects: Mimosa architects Area Area of this architecture project Area: 306 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025 Photographs Photographs:Petr Polak Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AM Interior, Archtiles, Brick Praha, Bulb, Kurel, OakcentCategory: HousesAuthor: Jana Zoubková, Petr Moráček, Pavel Matyska, Eliška VinklárkováCity: StrážnéCountry: CzechiaDid you collaborate on this project?More SpecsLess Specs Save this picture!© Petr PolakSave this picture!© Petr Polak