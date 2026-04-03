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Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects

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Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - Exterior PhotographyStrážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - Image 3 of 31Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairStrážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - Exterior Photography, ForestStrážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Strážné, Czechia
  • Architects: Mimosa architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  306
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Petr Polak
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AM Interior, Archtiles, Brick Praha, Bulb, Kurel, Oakcent
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Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - Exterior Photography
© Petr Polak
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Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Petr Polak
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Cite: "Strážné Cottage / Mimosa architects" 03 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040212/strazne-cottage-mimosa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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