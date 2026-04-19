Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects

+ 23

Houses • Strážné, Czechia Architects: Edit! architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 214 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Archtiles , David Čáp , David Čáp , DesignVille , DesignVille , Devoto , Devoto , Inox , Konsepti , Monobrand , Optimal Interier Design , Optimal Interier Design , Parket Atelier , Parket Atelier , Saunako , Saunako , Setec , Setec , Wellder , Wellder

Lead Architects: Ivan Boroš, Juraj Calaj, Vítězslav Danda

Construction Contractor: Registav

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The mountain chalet Na Kukačkách by edit! architects demonstrates a contemporary yet sensitive approach to regional Krkonoše Mountains architecture. While the exterior respects the traditional character of mountain buildings with a stone plinth and timber cladding, the project introduces a completely new spatial and functional arrangement of the interior.