Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects

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Architects: Edit! architects
- Area: 214 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:BoysPlayNice
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Manufacturers: Archtiles, David Čáp, David Čáp, DesignVille, DesignVille, Devoto, Devoto, Inox, Konsepti, Monobrand, Optimal Interier Design, Optimal Interier Design, Parket Atelier, Parket Atelier, Saunako, Saunako, Setec, Setec, Wellder, Wellder
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Lead Architects: Ivan Boroš, Juraj Calaj, Vítězslav Danda
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Text description provided by the architects. The mountain chalet Na Kukačkách by edit! architects demonstrates a contemporary yet sensitive approach to regional Krkonoše Mountains architecture. While the exterior respects the traditional character of mountain buildings with a stone plinth and timber cladding, the project introduces a completely new spatial and functional arrangement of the interior.