Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czechia
  5. Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects

Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects

Save

Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects - Exterior Photography, ForestNa Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodNa Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairNa Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects - Exterior PhotographyNa Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Strážné, Czechia
  • Architects: Edit! architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  214
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Archtiles, David Čáp, David Čáp, DesignVille, DesignVille, Devoto, Devoto, Inox, Konsepti, Monobrand, Optimal Interier Design, Optimal Interier Design, Parket Atelier, Parket Atelier, Saunako, Saunako, Setec, Setec, Wellder, Wellder
  • Lead Architects: Ivan Boroš, Juraj Calaj, Vítězslav Danda
  • Construction Contractor: Registav
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The mountain chalet Na Kukačkách by edit! architects demonstrates a contemporary yet sensitive approach to regional Krkonoše Mountains architecture. While the exterior respects the traditional character of mountain buildings with a stone plinth and timber cladding, the project introduces a completely new spatial and functional arrangement of the interior.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Edit! architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzechia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzechia
Cite: "Na Kukačkách Mountain Chalet / Edit! architects" 19 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040211/na-kukackach-mountain-chalet-edit-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags