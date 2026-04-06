Taliru House / Wright Inspires

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Text description provided by the architects. Taliru is a multigenerational residence designed for a family of five, grandparents, parents, and a teenage son who envisioned a home rooted in simplicity, continuity, and everyday comfort. Drawing inspiration from traditional courtyard houses, the project explores how light, ventilation, greenery, and water can become integral components of daily living rather than ornamental features. The design process evolved through close dialogue with the family, prioritizing lifestyle, cultural memory, and long-term adaptability over stylistic trends.