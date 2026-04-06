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Taliru House / Wright Inspires

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Taliru House / Wright Inspires - Image 2 of 25Taliru House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, BeamTaliru House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodTaliru House / Wright Inspires - Image 5 of 25Taliru House / Wright Inspires - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Wright Inspires
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3581 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jaquar, Kohler, Weinerberger Bricks
  • Lead Architects: Prathima Seethur
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Taliru House / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Text description provided by the architects. Taliru is a multigenerational residence designed for a family of five, grandparents, parents, and a teenage son who envisioned a home rooted in simplicity, continuity, and everyday comfort. Drawing inspiration from traditional courtyard houses, the project explores how light, ventilation, greenery, and water can become integral components of daily living rather than ornamental features. The design process evolved through close dialogue with the family, prioritizing lifestyle, cultural memory, and long-term adaptability over stylistic trends.

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Cite: "Taliru House / Wright Inspires" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040203/taliru-house-wright-inspires> ISSN 0719-8884

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