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Hennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures

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Hennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures - Exterior Photography, GardenHennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures - Interior Photography, WoodHennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures - Image 4 of 24Hennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures - Exterior PhotographyHennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture
Saint-Martin-de-Mailloc, France
  • Architects: K architectures
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1464
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CULAUD, FRANCE TRIBUNES, GLC, LAUTECH, MAHO, Pigeon, SPECTACULAIRES, SPIE, TALLOT
  • Structural Studies: EVP INGENIERIE
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Hennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of K architectures

An Architecture of Resonance — The new equestrian performance hall is situated within the Cour du Puits, one of the two historic courtyards of the National Stud (Haras National). Rising seventeen meters high, the edifice boldly redefines the site's skyline. Its lofty silhouette soars above the Napoleonic stables, echoing the vast slate roofs of these secular longères. In this historysteeped, almost sacred context, we eschewed the anachronistic contemporary gesture. «We summoned a classical vernacular to resonate with the soul of the place.»

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Cite: "Hennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures" 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040198/hennebont-national-stud-farm-k-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

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