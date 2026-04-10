Hennebont National Stud Farm / K architectures

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An Architecture of Resonance — The new equestrian performance hall is situated within the Cour du Puits, one of the two historic courtyards of the National Stud (Haras National). Rising seventeen meters high, the edifice boldly redefines the site's skyline. Its lofty silhouette soars above the Napoleonic stables, echoing the vast slate roofs of these secular longères. In this historysteeped, almost sacred context, we eschewed the anachronistic contemporary gesture. «We summoned a classical vernacular to resonate with the soul of the place.»