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Jinyi Landmark / CM Design

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Jinyi Landmark / CM Design - Exterior PhotographyJinyi Landmark / CM Design - Exterior Photography, BalconyJinyi Landmark / CM Design - Image 4 of 53Jinyi Landmark / CM Design - Interior Photography, Wood, BalconyJinyi Landmark / CM Design - More Images+ 48

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail
Tianjin, China
  • Category: Retail
  • Design Team: Chen Danping、Qiu Chen、 Zhu Liyin、Wang Zhen、Kuang Ranran、Yao Mingming
  • Client: Tianjin TEDA Rongyu Urban Renewal Construction Development Co., Ltd
  • City: Tianjin
  • Country: China
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Jinyi Landmark / CM Design - Exterior Photography
© Guowei Liu

"Built on the former site of Tianjin First Machine Tool Factory, Jin 1 PARK revitalizes existing resources by introducing diverse business formats while preserving industrial heritage and continuing the area's industrial spirit. It has transformed into a dynamic hub for emerging industries and a new hotspot for cultural tourism. This initiative not only preserves the city's memory but also injects contemporary vitality, serving as a vivid example of Tianjin's connotative development driving the renewal of its old urban areas."
— Tianjin Daily.

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Cite: "Jinyi Landmark / CM Design" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040195/jinyi-landmark-cm-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guowei Liu

天津第一机床厂 2 号楼 / 厘米制造

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