Jinyi Landmark / CM Design

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Category: Retail

Design Team: Chen Danping、Qiu Chen、 Zhu Liyin、Wang Zhen、Kuang Ranran、Yao Mingming

Client: Tianjin TEDA Rongyu Urban Renewal Construction Development Co., Ltd

City: Tianjin

Country: China

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"Built on the former site of Tianjin First Machine Tool Factory, Jin 1 PARK revitalizes existing resources by introducing diverse business formats while preserving industrial heritage and continuing the area's industrial spirit. It has transformed into a dynamic hub for emerging industries and a new hotspot for cultural tourism. This initiative not only preserves the city's memory but also injects contemporary vitality, serving as a vivid example of Tianjin's connotative development driving the renewal of its old urban areas."

— Tianjin Daily.