Jinyi Landmark / CM Design

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Architects: CM Design
- Area: 809 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Guowei Liu, Weiqi Jin
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"Built on the former site of Tianjin First Machine Tool Factory, Jin 1 PARK revitalizes existing resources by introducing diverse business formats while preserving industrial heritage and continuing the area's industrial spirit. It has transformed into a dynamic hub for emerging industries and a new hotspot for cultural tourism. This initiative not only preserves the city's memory but also injects contemporary vitality, serving as a vivid example of Tianjin's connotative development driving the renewal of its old urban areas."
— Tianjin Daily.