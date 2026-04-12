HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte

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Text description provided by the architects. Set on a narrow strip of land between a lakeshore and an access road, the HarPie residence is shaped by its immediate context. The project takes advantage of the site's natural slope to establish a clear hierarchy between openness and privacy, orienting the living spaces toward the water while shielding them from the road. This careful positioning creates a calm and intimate environment, where the landscape becomes both a backdrop and an active component of daily life.