HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte

•
Wentworth, Canada
-
Architects: Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte
- Area: 6350 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
-
Lead Architects: Nathalie Thibodeau
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Simon Isabelle
- Technical Team: Mathilde Hamel
- City: Wentworth
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a narrow strip of land between a lakeshore and an access road, the HarPie residence is shaped by its immediate context. The project takes advantage of the site's natural slope to establish a clear hierarchy between openness and privacy, orienting the living spaces toward the water while shielding them from the road. This careful positioning creates a calm and intimate environment, where the landscape becomes both a backdrop and an active component of daily life.