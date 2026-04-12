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HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte

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HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte - Exterior Photography, WoodHarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Wood, Table, Sofa, Lighting, BeamHarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte - Image 4 of 23HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte - Image 5 of 23HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Wentworth, Canada
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HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte - Image 12 of 23
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a narrow strip of land between a lakeshore and an access road, the HarPie residence is shaped by its immediate context. The project takes advantage of the site's natural slope to establish a clear hierarchy between openness and privacy, orienting the living spaces toward the water while shielding them from the road. This careful positioning creates a calm and intimate environment, where the landscape becomes both a backdrop and an active component of daily life.

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Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte
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Cite: "HarPie / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte" 12 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040174/harpie-nathalie-thibodeau-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

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