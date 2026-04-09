Qing Shui Meditation Retreat Center / RESP Studio

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Category: Lodging, Wellness Interiors

Clients: Anxi Qingshuiyan Scenic Area Management Co., Ltd., Anxi Penglai Chamber of Commerce, Anxi Qingshui Cultural Tourism Development Foundation

Construction Unit: Fujian Anzhuo Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lighting Consultant: Chengdu Yizhanzhan Lighting Design

Curtain Wall Consultant: Xiamen Kuangpei Curtain Wall Co., Ltd.

Design Team: Chen Zhishan, Ruan Yongxin, You Lanlan, Peng Bo,Bai Siyang, Ye Minghong, Zhuo Bingkun (Landscape Detailing), Yan Haifeng, Zhou Senyan, Guo Guanzhang, Li Feiyue, Kang Junmei, Xu Hexuan, Huang Zhiquan, Chen Zhiyun, Wu Wenbin, Liu Xiaogang

City: Quanzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Qingshuiyan Ancestral Hall Supporting Facility Renovation Set within the core scenic area of the thousand-year-old Qingshuiyan Ancestral Hall in Anxi, Quanzhou, this project renovates a decommissioned old bus station left unused after its functional relocation. The site is anchored by a moss-draped ancient banyan tree at the center of a forest-framed open square, with a dilapidated two-story station building, native rock formations, and ancient mossy paths defining its unique natural and historic context. First built in the Northern Song Dynasty, Qingshuiyan Ancestral Hall sits at the northern foot of perennially mist-shrouded Penglai Mountain. As a vital folk belief center for Fujian, Taiwan and Southeast Asian communities with over 100 million believers, the hall shaped the project's core ethos of harmony with nature and local heritage. The in-situ renovation integrates tea houses, vegetarian restaurants, and rest areas as a complementary facility for the ancestral hall.