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What Is the Technosphere and Why Does It Redefine Architecture?

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  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

At a time when satellites orbit the planet, submarine cables sustain the global flow of data, and algorithms organize everyday life, a question emerges within architecture: at what scale are we actually designing today?

While design was once primarily shaped by local or regional conditions, it is now entangled in chains that begin with resource extraction, pass through industrial systems, and extend across planetary infrastructures that are often invisible, yet operate continuously and interdependently.

Within this shift, architecture begins to act as a mediator of a much larger field: the technosphere.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "What Is the Technosphere and Why Does It Redefine Architecture?" [O que é a Tecnosfera e por que ela redefine a Arquitetura?] 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040164/what-is-the-technosphere-and-why-does-it-redefine-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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