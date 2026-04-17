Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Attila Molnár

Design Team: Dániel Vass, Eszter Kis

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Moebius Engineering

General Contractor: Paeco

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: HSC Instal

City: Moldovenești

Country: Romania

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Moldovenești, Cluj County, the project is set within the cultural landscape of the Transylvanian hills, near landmarks such as Cheile Turzii gorge, Piatra Secuiului mountain peak, and the historic village of Rimetea. Locally, the 16th-century Jósika Castle and village churches shape the immediate context. The design responds by continuing the rural identity in a contemporary way, balancing tradition with modern living needs.