Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Romania
  5. Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA

Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA

Save

Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA - Image 2 of 25Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA - Image 3 of 25Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenHoliday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA - Exterior PhotographyHoliday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Moldovenești, Romania
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Attila Molnár
  • Design Team: Dániel Vass, Eszter Kis
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Moebius Engineering
  • General Contractor: Paeco
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: HSC Instal
  • City: Moldovenești
  • Country: Romania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA - Image 2 of 25
© viewcatchers

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Moldovenești, Cluj County, the project is set within the cultural landscape of the Transylvanian hills, near landmarks such as Cheile Turzii gorge, Piatra Secuiului mountain peak, and the historic village of Rimetea. Locally, the 16th-century Jósika Castle and village churches shape the immediate context. The design responds by continuing the rural identity in a contemporary way, balancing tradition with modern living needs.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MVAA - Molnar & Vass Arhitecți Asociați
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRomania

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRomania
Cite: "Holiday Homes in Moldovenești / MVAA" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040160/holiday-homes-in-moldovenesti-mvaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags