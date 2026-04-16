Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Tengbom

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Linköping, Sweden
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Architects: Tengbom
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Felix Gerlach
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Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed)
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation
- Lead Team: Caroline Hahn Nilsson
- Design Team: Ebbe Jensen, Martin Jakubowski, Thea Klitte, Rikke Hagedorf, Jenny Hennig, Jeppe Appelin, Simon Fast, Tarek El Ali, Hans Ahrland, Jonas Torle
- Office Lead Architects: Erik Wikerstål, Wikerstål Arkitekter - Tengbom
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tyréns and Balksten Byggnadsvård
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SWECO
- General Contractor: Miljöbyggarna Entreprenad, Byggnadssmide i Mjölby, Planglasteknik, Nordéns Skyddsglas, Åby Fasad, Berland Tak, Bravida, Svenska Hantverksplåtslageriet, and Stjärnorps Skog & Trädgård
- Client: Slottstornet
- City: Linköping
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. West of Lake Roxen, just outside Linköping, stands the ruin of Stjärnorp Castle, originally built between 1654 and 1662, most likely designed by Nicodemus Tessin the Elder. The estate comprised a four-storey stone main building with a stair tower facing the park to the west, and two wings facing Lake Roxen to the east. The castle is depicted in Erik Dahlbergh's Suecia Antiqua et Hodierna from 1697.