Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Tengbom

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Cultural Architecture, Renovation • Linköping, Sweden Architects: Tengbom

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Felix Gerlach

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed)

Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation

Lead Team: Caroline Hahn Nilsson

Design Team: Ebbe Jensen, Martin Jakubowski, Thea Klitte, Rikke Hagedorf, Jenny Hennig, Jeppe Appelin, Simon Fast, Tarek El Ali, Hans Ahrland, Jonas Torle

Office Lead Architects: Erik Wikerstål, Wikerstål Arkitekter - Tengbom

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tyréns and Balksten Byggnadsvård

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SWECO

General Contractor: Miljöbyggarna Entreprenad, Byggnadssmide i Mjölby, Planglasteknik, Nordéns Skyddsglas, Åby Fasad, Berland Tak, Bravida, Svenska Hantverksplåtslageriet, and Stjärnorps Skog & Trädgård

Client: Slottstornet

City: Linköping

Country: Sweden

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Text description provided by the architects. West of Lake Roxen, just outside Linköping, stands the ruin of Stjärnorp Castle, originally built between 1654 and 1662, most likely designed by Nicodemus Tessin the Elder. The estate comprised a four-storey stone main building with a stair tower facing the park to the west, and two wings facing Lake Roxen to the east. The castle is depicted in Erik Dahlbergh's Suecia Antiqua et Hodierna from 1697.