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La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental

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La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental - Exterior PhotographyLa Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental - Image 3 of 20La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental - Image 4 of 20La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental - Image 5 of 20La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installations & Structures, Greenhouse
Cosquín, Argentina
  • Architects: Rare Studio Experimental
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Victoria Echegaray
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Pintecord, Tapicor
  • Lead Architects: Ivan Ferrero, Agustin Willnecker
  • Design Team: Robertino Gili, Victoria Echegaray
  • General Construction: Mil9
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Maestre
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Mistretta
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Donadio
  • Project Management: Cosquin Rock
  • Landscape Architecture: Ana Lund Petersen
  • City: Cosquín
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Victoria Echegaray

Text description provided by the architects. The Vuelta al Monte is an installation developed for the Cosquín Rock Festival 2026, conceived as a device that seeks to restore the link between the event and the territory that sustains it, highlighting the use, awareness, and conservation of native plant species.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureGreenhouseArgentina
Cite: "La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental" [Instalación La Vuelta Al Monte / Rare Studio Experimental] 19 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040135/la-vuelta-al-monte-installation-rare-studio-experimental> ISSN 0719-8884

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