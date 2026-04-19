La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental

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Category: Installations & Structures, Greenhouse

Design Team: Robertino Gili, Victoria Echegaray

General Construction: Mil9

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Maestre

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Mistretta

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Donadio

Project Management: Cosquin Rock

Landscape Architecture: Ana Lund Petersen

City: Cosquín

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The Vuelta al Monte is an installation developed for the Cosquín Rock Festival 2026, conceived as a device that seeks to restore the link between the event and the territory that sustains it, highlighting the use, awareness, and conservation of native plant species.