La Vuelta Al Monte Installation / Rare Studio Experimental

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Cosquín, Argentina
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Architects: Rare Studio Experimental
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Victoria Echegaray
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Manufacturers: Pintecord, Tapicor
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Lead Architects: Ivan Ferrero, Agustin Willnecker
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Greenhouse
- Design Team: Robertino Gili, Victoria Echegaray
- General Construction: Mil9
- Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Maestre
- Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Mistretta
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Donadio
- Project Management: Cosquin Rock
- Landscape Architecture: Ana Lund Petersen
- City: Cosquín
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The Vuelta al Monte is an installation developed for the Cosquín Rock Festival 2026, conceived as a device that seeks to restore the link between the event and the territory that sustains it, highlighting the use, awareness, and conservation of native plant species.