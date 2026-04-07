House Meriportti / LUO Architects

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Architects: LUO Architects
- Area: 203 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Kalle Kouhia
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Manufacturers: Klas1-yhtiöt, Laattapiste, Leinosen Sahatuote, Liuski Timber, Lumon, Profin, Stala , Tapwell, Tiileri, Woodio
Text description provided by the architects. House Meriportti is a sheltered home located near the seaside, designed by an architect for their family. The site is situated close to a picturesque and lively old harbour area. True to its name, House Meriportti serves as a gateway to the sea for its residents. The building itself creates a sheltered courtyard, protected from sea winds and storms by enclosing it on three sides.