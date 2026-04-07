House Meriportti / LUO Architects

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Houses • Oulu, Finland Architects: LUO Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 203 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Kalle Kouhia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Klas1-yhtiöt , Laattapiste , Leinosen Sahatuote , Liuski Timber , Lumon , Profin , Stala , Tapwell , Tiileri , Woodio

Category: Houses

Design Team: LUO Architects

City: Oulu

Country: Finland

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Text description provided by the architects. House Meriportti is a sheltered home located near the seaside, designed by an architect for their family. The site is situated close to a picturesque and lively old harbour area. True to its name, House Meriportti serves as a gateway to the sea for its residents. The building itself creates a sheltered courtyard, protected from sea winds and storms by enclosing it on three sides.