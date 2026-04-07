Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. House Meriportti / LUO Architects

House Meriportti / LUO Architects

Save

House Meriportti / LUO Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse Meriportti / LUO Architects - Image 8 of 23House Meriportti / LUO Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairHouse Meriportti / LUO Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairHouse Meriportti / LUO Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Oulu, Finland
  • Architects: LUO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  203
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kalle Kouhia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Klas1-yhtiöt, Laattapiste, Leinosen Sahatuote, Liuski Timber, Lumon, Profin, Stala , Tapwell, Tiileri, Woodio
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: LUO Architects
  • City: Oulu
  • Country: Finland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Meriportti / LUO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kalle Kouhia

Text description provided by the architects. House Meriportti is a sheltered home located near the seaside, designed by an architect for their family. The site is situated close to a picturesque and lively old harbour area. True to its name, House Meriportti serves as a gateway to the sea for its residents. The building itself creates a sheltered courtyard, protected from sea winds and storms by enclosing it on three sides.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LUO Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFinland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFinland
Cite: "House Meriportti / LUO Architects" 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040128/house-meriportti-luo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags