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Hopetoun House / FGR Architects

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Hopetoun House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteHopetoun House / FGR Architects - Interior PhotographyHopetoun House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, StairsHopetoun House / FGR Architects - Exterior PhotographyHopetoun House / FGR Architects - More Images+ 30

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Toorak, Australia
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Hopetoun House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The Hopetoun is a showcase and an oasis. FGR's signature design understatement sees the fully integrated design of calm exterior and lively, animated interiors. Liveability is the underlying driver in a design that moulds to the site and our clients' lifestyle. The Hopetoun's geometric form is one of ordered spatial clarity. FGR's ambition for real generosity throughout combines commercial-grade components and scale matched with carefully nuanced, contemplative spaces. 

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Cite: "Hopetoun House / FGR Architects" 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040093/hopetoun-house-fgr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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