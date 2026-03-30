Hopetoun House / FGR Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. The Hopetoun is a showcase and an oasis. FGR's signature design understatement sees the fully integrated design of calm exterior and lively, animated interiors. Liveability is the underlying driver in a design that moulds to the site and our clients' lifestyle. The Hopetoun's geometric form is one of ordered spatial clarity. FGR's ambition for real generosity throughout combines commercial-grade components and scale matched with carefully nuanced, contemplative spaces.