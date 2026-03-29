Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p

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Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Wang Kun-Cheng, Hsiao Te-Hung, Tsen Ling-Chiao, Chung Chen-Hsin, Lin Ching-Hao, Liu Chia-Yu, Su Tien-I

Technical Team: Lai Ping-Fu, Lu I-Chen

Landscape Architecture: Fa+p

City: Taitung

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Forest Toilet A is located in the forest between TieHua Road and the railway prairie in the Taitung Central District. Considering the rich railway textures surrounding the Old Station, the design aims to maintain the horizontal landscape of the existing strip of forest while meeting the diverse needs of various activities.