Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p

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Taitung , Taiwan
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Architects: Fa+p, Ja-Sheng Chen Architects
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Studio Millspace
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Lead Architects: JaSheng Chen, Kerby Chou
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- Category: Public Architecture
- Design Team: Wang Kun-Cheng, Hsiao Te-Hung, Tsen Ling-Chiao, Chung Chen-Hsin, Lin Ching-Hao, Liu Chia-Yu, Su Tien-I
- Technical Team: Lai Ping-Fu, Lu I-Chen
- Landscape Architecture: Fa+p
- City: Taitung
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Forest Toilet A is located in the forest between TieHua Road and the railway prairie in the Taitung Central District. Considering the rich railway textures surrounding the Old Station, the design aims to maintain the horizontal landscape of the existing strip of forest while meeting the diverse needs of various activities.