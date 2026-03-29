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Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p

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Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p - Exterior Photography, ConcreteForest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p - Image 3 of 20Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p - Image 4 of 20Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p - Interior Photography, ConcreteForest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Architecture
Taitung , Taiwan
  • Design Team: Wang Kun-Cheng, Hsiao Te-Hung, Tsen Ling-Chiao, Chung Chen-Hsin, Lin Ching-Hao, Liu Chia-Yu, Su Tien-I
  • Technical Team: Lai Ping-Fu, Lu I-Chen
  • Landscape Architecture: Fa+p
  • City: Taitung
  • Country: Taiwan
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Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Forest Toilet A is located in the forest between TieHua Road and the railway prairie in the Taitung Central District. Considering the rich railway textures surrounding the Old Station, the design aims to maintain the horizontal landscape of the existing strip of forest while meeting the diverse needs of various activities.

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Fa+p
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Cite: "Forest Toilet A & B / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects + Fa+p" 29 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040080/forest-toilet-a-and-b-ja-sheng-chen-architects-plus-fa-plus-p> ISSN 0719-8884

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