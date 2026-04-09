CB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura

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Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Project Team: João Puntoni

Project Management: Damato Projetos

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. CB Apartment is an exercise in spatial reorganization that transforms construction pathologies into opportunities for conscious design. The intervention investigates the relationship between matter, light, and shadow through the selection of materials and elements—metalwork as planes of interruption and visual continuity; terrazzo as a surface of contrast and continuity between interior and exterior; fabrics, bricks, and glass as mediators of integration with the built environment—through which spatial perception shifts during the day.