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CB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura

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CB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura - Interior Photography, GlassCB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura - Interior Photography, GlassCB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairCB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassCB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  136
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Estúdio Peixes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grani Torre
  • Lead Architect: Julia Peres
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CB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Glass
© Estúdio Peixes

Text description provided by the architects. CB Apartment is an exercise in spatial reorganization that transforms construction pathologies into opportunities for conscious design. The intervention investigates the relationship between matter, light, and shadow through the selection of materials and elements—metalwork as planes of interruption and visual continuity; terrazzo as a surface of contrast and continuity between interior and exterior; fabrics, bricks, and glass as mediators of integration with the built environment—through which spatial perception shifts during the day.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "CB's Apartment / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura" [Apartamento CB / Julia Peres.Co Arquitetura] 09 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040077/cbs-apartment-julia-pereo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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