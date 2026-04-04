Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok

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Elspeet, The Netherlands
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Architects: Namelok
- Area: 520 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Crispijn van Sas
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Manufacturers: Artino
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: Wiegert Ambagts
- Design Team: Kaj van Boheemen, Léa Alapini
- General Contractor: Van Dillen Bouwgroep
- City: Elspeet
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Mennorode is a phased renovation and masterplan for a former Mennonite community house, now operating as a hotel and conference centre in Elspeet, the Netherlands. Founded in 1925, the site has developed over time into a dispersed ensemble of low-rise buildings embedded among the trees.