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  5. Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok

Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok

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Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok - Exterior PhotographyMennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok - Image 3 of 22Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedMennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok - Exterior PhotographyMennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture
Elspeet, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Namelok
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Crispijn van Sas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artino
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Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Crispijn van Sas

Text description provided by the architects. Mennorode is a phased renovation and masterplan for a former Mennonite community house, now operating as a hotel and conference centre in Elspeet, the Netherlands. Founded in 1925, the site has developed over time into a dispersed ensemble of low-rise buildings embedded among the trees.

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Cite: "Mennorode Hotel and Conference Center - Phase I. / Namelok" 04 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040070/mennorode-hotel-and-conference-center-phase-i-namelok> ISSN 0719-8884

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