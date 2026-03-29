An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Atsushi Nakamura, Hirari Sato

General Contractor: Tadayoshi Ishikura (client and carpenter)

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Asamitsu Structural Engineers (Takuya Asamitsu)

City: Isesaki

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the suburban outskirts of Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on a parcel of land left behind during suburban development. As surrounding plots were subdivided and sold, the site became landlocked and excluded from the formal market. Rather than resolving these constraints, the project reinterprets them as latent potential.