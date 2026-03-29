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An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects

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An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects - Image 2 of 32An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects - Interior Photography, WoodAn Unfinished House / Kraft Architects - Interior Photography, WoodAn Unfinished House / Kraft Architects - Image 5 of 32An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Isesaki, Japan
  • Architects: Kraft Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  151
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takuya Seki
  • Lead Architects: Atsushi Nakamura, Hirari Sato
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Atsushi Nakamura, Hirari Sato
  • General Contractor: Tadayoshi Ishikura (client and carpenter)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Asamitsu Structural Engineers (Takuya Asamitsu)
  • City: Isesaki
  • Country: Japan
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An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects - Image 5 of 32
© Takuya Seki

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the suburban outskirts of Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on a parcel of land left behind during suburban development. As surrounding plots were subdivided and sold, the site became landlocked and excluded from the formal market. Rather than resolving these constraints, the project reinterprets them as latent potential.

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Cite: "An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects " 29 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040068/an-unfinished-house-kraft-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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