An Unfinished House / Kraft Architects

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Architects: Kraft Architects
- Area: 151 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Takuya Seki
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Lead Architects: Atsushi Nakamura, Hirari Sato
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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the suburban outskirts of Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on a parcel of land left behind during suburban development. As surrounding plots were subdivided and sold, the site became landlocked and excluded from the formal market. Rather than resolving these constraints, the project reinterprets them as latent potential.