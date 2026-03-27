Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: Kidz Studio
- Area: 89 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Enric Badrinas
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Manufacturers: Artu
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Interior Design
- Design Team: Sonya Plusnina, Valeriy Egorov, Antonina Polevaya, Oleg Kaigorodov, Alena Minaeva, Maria Soboleva, Egor Bogomolov
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Cinnamood is an international coffee shop chain specializing in cinnamon rolls and specialty coffee, known for its strong visual identity and distinctive spatial concept. The café is located at Carrer de l'Argenteria, 61, in the historic Ciutat Vella district, in El Born, next to the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar, within a building from the first half of the 20th century embedded in the dense medieval urban fabric.