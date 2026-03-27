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Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio

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Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio - Interior PhotographyCinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio - Interior PhotographyCinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio - Image 4 of 11Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, ChairCinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Kidz Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  89
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Enric Badrinas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artu
  • Design Team: Sonya Plusnina, Valeriy Egorov, Antonina Polevaya, Oleg Kaigorodov, Alena Minaeva, Maria Soboleva, Egor Bogomolov
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
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Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography
© Enric Badrinas

Text description provided by the architects. Cinnamood is an international coffee shop chain specializing in cinnamon rolls and specialty coffee, known for its strong visual identity and distinctive spatial concept. The café is located at Carrer de l'Argenteria, 61, in the historic Ciutat Vella district, in El Born, next to the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar, within a building from the first half of the 20th century embedded in the dense medieval urban fabric.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignSpain
Cite: "Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio" 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040033/cinnamood-specialty-coffee-kidz-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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