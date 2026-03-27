Cinnamood - Specialty Coffee / Kidz Studio

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Category: Coffee Shop, Interior Design

Design Team: Sonya Plusnina, Valeriy Egorov, Antonina Polevaya, Oleg Kaigorodov, Alena Minaeva, Maria Soboleva, Egor Bogomolov

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Cinnamood is an international coffee shop chain specializing in cinnamon rolls and specialty coffee, known for its strong visual identity and distinctive spatial concept. The café is located at Carrer de l'Argenteria, 61, in the historic Ciutat Vella district, in El Born, next to the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar, within a building from the first half of the 20th century embedded in the dense medieval urban fabric.