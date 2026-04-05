Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. Senpop / amass

Senpop / amass

Save

Senpop / amass - Image 2 of 24Senpop / amass - Image 3 of 24Senpop / amass - Interior PhotographySenpop / amass - Image 1 of 24Senpop / amass - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: amass
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xinxin Guo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Senpop / amass - Image 3 of 24
© Xinxin Guo

Text description provided by the architects. Senpop is a retail brand that began with socks and has expanded into accessories centered around clothing and textiles. This project reinterprets the processes of production and distribution, transforming the store into a hybrid space between factory, warehouse, and retail.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
amass
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Senpop / amass" 05 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040021/senpop-amass> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xinxin Guo

上森派系成都店 / 一门社

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags