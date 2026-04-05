Senpop / amass

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Chengdu, China
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Architects: amass
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Xinxin Guo
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Wang Kailin, Ai Linzi, Fu Lei, Zhang Hengyu, Tian Jie
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Senpop is a retail brand that began with socks and has expanded into accessories centered around clothing and textiles. This project reinterprets the processes of production and distribution, transforming the store into a hybrid space between factory, warehouse, and retail.