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Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects

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Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects - Image 14 of 26Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects - Image 3 of 26Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects - Image 2 of 26Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects - Exterior PhotographyKamioka Office / Kraft Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices, Renovation
Hida, Japan
  • Architects: Kraft Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  111
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takuya Seki
  • Lead Architects: Atsushi Nakamura, Hirari Sato
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Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects - Exterior Photography
© Takuya Seki

Text description provided by the architects. Kamioka, in Hida City, Gifu Prefecture, is a town shaped by layered histories. Once flourishing with the Kamioka Mine—formerly one of the largest in the East—it has since faced depopulation, aging, and a shortage of successors, conditions now shared by many regional towns in Japan. The client is a company that has long supported everyday life in this area through forest maintenance, hazardous tree removal, specialized logging, snow clearing, civil engineering, landscaping, pest control, and even local festivals. As the organization expanded and a generational transition began, questions about the future of both the company and the region became increasingly urgent.

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Cite: "Kamioka Office / Kraft Architects " 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040012/kamioka-office-kraft-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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