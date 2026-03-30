Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

Save

Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 2 of 34Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 3 of 34Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Interior Photography, WoodRed Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Image 5 of 34Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Zhengzhou, China
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
  • Illustrations: Wang Yuanying
  • Client: Henan Airport Asset Operation Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

"Red Bridge Cabin" is an experimental wooden cabin created by Wiki World, located in the "Yuancheng Cultural Park" within the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone. The client is Henan Airport Group Asset Operation Co., Ltd. Yuancheng Cultural Park is a free-admission heritage park built around the Yuanling Ancient City Site, integrating historical preservation, ecological landscapes, and family-friendly leisure. It is not only a nationally protected cultural heritage site but also a cultural landmark of the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone. Leveraging the existing waterfront landscape of the site, Wiki World plans to create a series of eco-friendly cabins that return to nature. This project is also part of "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Advanced Architecture Lab
Office
Wiki World
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab" 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040011/red-bridge-cabin-wiki-world-plus-advanced-architecture-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags