Red Bridge Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

+ 29

Category: Houses

Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang

Illustrations: Wang Yuanying

Client: Henan Airport Asset Operation Co., Ltd.

Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry

City: Zhengzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

"Red Bridge Cabin" is an experimental wooden cabin created by Wiki World, located in the "Yuancheng Cultural Park" within the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone. The client is Henan Airport Group Asset Operation Co., Ltd. Yuancheng Cultural Park is a free-admission heritage park built around the Yuanling Ancient City Site, integrating historical preservation, ecological landscapes, and family-friendly leisure. It is not only a nationally protected cultural heritage site but also a cultural landmark of the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone. Leveraging the existing waterfront landscape of the site, Wiki World plans to create a series of eco-friendly cabins that return to nature. This project is also part of "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.