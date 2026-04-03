Cardwell Clubhouse / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Canada Architects: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 151 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Riley Snelling

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Lutron Agway Metals , Bauhaus Doors , Bauwerk Parkett , Blanco , Caesarstone , Design Within Reach , Gentek , Haier , Kolbe Windows & Doors , Liteline , Maibec , Rich Brilliant Willing , Riobel , Stone Tile , Sunpan , TAPS Bath Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Heather Dubbeldam

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Text description provided by the architects. Set at the edge of a clearing for the photovoltaic array that powers the main cottage on the site, Cardwell Clubhouse is an off-grid hybrid building that is part utility and part leisure hub. Designed by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design for an outdoors-oriented family who spend much of their time on the site immersed in nature and active pursuits, the clubhouse functions as the site's central social and activity hub. It combines a multipurpose clubhouse room – doubling as a flexible guest suite – with a garage that stores outdoor leisure equipment for activities like racquet sports, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more. An adjacent outdoor court for tennis, basketball, and pickleball (created in the clearing necessitated by the solar array), along with areas for bocce, horseshoes, and children's games, reinforce the clubhouse's role as a destination for gathering and play.