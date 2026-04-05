Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons

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Seattle, United States
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Architects: Grzywinski+Pons
- Area: 35117 m²
- Year: 2026
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Manufacturers: Cassina, Flos, b&b italia , luceplan, mckinstry, pure and freeform
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Lead Architects: Grzywinski + Pons
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Design Team: Matthew Grzywinski, Amador Pons
- Landscape Architecture: GGLO
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPFF
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IMEG
- Architecture Offices: Perkins Eastman
- City: Seattle
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Kaye is a new thirty-one-story building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood comprising 324 apartments, hospitality-grade amenities on the ground, seventh, and thirty-second floors, a co-working space on the mezzanine, and commercial space at grade. Grzywinski+Pons designed both the building and all of the interiors, as well as much of the furniture, for our client, Skanska.