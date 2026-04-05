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Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons

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Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons - Exterior PhotographyKaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons - Interior Photography, Glass, ConcreteKaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons - Image 4 of 38Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons - Exterior PhotographyKaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Seattle, United States
  • Architects: Grzywinski+Pons
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35117
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cassina, Flos, b&b italia , luceplan, mckinstry, pure and freeform
  • Lead Architects: Grzywinski + Pons
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Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Grzywinski + Pons

Text description provided by the architects. Kaye is a new thirty-one-story building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood comprising 324 apartments, hospitality-grade amenities on the ground, seventh, and thirty-second floors, a co-working space on the mezzanine, and commercial space at grade. Grzywinski+Pons designed both the building and all of the interiors, as well as much of the furniture, for our client, Skanska.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons" 05 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039999/kaye-residences-grzywinski-plus-pons> ISSN 0719-8884

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