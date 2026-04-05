Kaye Residences / Grzywinski+Pons

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Residential Architecture, Apartments • Seattle, United States Architects: Grzywinski+Pons

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 35117 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cassina , Flos , b&b italia , luceplan , mckinstry , pure and freeform

Lead Architects: Grzywinski + Pons

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Text description provided by the architects. Kaye is a new thirty-one-story building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood comprising 324 apartments, hospitality-grade amenities on the ground, seventh, and thirty-second floors, a co-working space on the mezzanine, and commercial space at grade. Grzywinski+Pons designed both the building and all of the interiors, as well as much of the furniture, for our client, Skanska.