Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer

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Houses • Argentina Architects: Cristian Nanzer

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 355 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Category: Houses

Team Lead: Cristian Nanzer

Technical Team: Ricardo Tesoreiro

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Edgar Morán

General Construction: Juan Pacheco

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Gabriel Canelo

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cosmos —a name coined by its owner upon seeing it standing on the land— is located at the foothills of the Punilla Valley, in Capilla del Monte, Córdoba province. The lot borders a nature reserve characterized by a dense forest of red quebracho trees, black algarrobo trees, chañares, and aromitos, species typical of the semi-arid region. The topography features a marked slope running east-west and a steep decline toward the south, leading to the reserve.