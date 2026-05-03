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Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer

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Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer - Interior Photography, Living Room, ConcreteCosmos House / Cristian Nanzer - Interior PhotographyCosmos House / Cristian Nanzer - Image 4 of 18Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCosmos House / Cristian Nanzer - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Team Lead: Cristian Nanzer
  • Technical Team: Ricardo Tesoreiro
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Edgar Morán
  • General Construction: Juan Pacheco
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Gabriel Canelo
  • Country: Argentina
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Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cosmos —a name coined by its owner upon seeing it standing on the land— is located at the foothills of the Punilla Valley, in Capilla del Monte, Córdoba province. The lot borders a nature reserve characterized by a dense forest of red quebracho trees, black algarrobo trees, chañares, and aromitos, species typical of the semi-arid region. The topography features a marked slope running east-west and a steep decline toward the south, leading to the reserve.

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Cristian Nanzer
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer" [Casa Cosmos / Cristian Nanzer] 03 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039991/cosmos-house-cristian-nanzer> ISSN 0719-8884

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