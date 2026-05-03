Cosmos House / Cristian Nanzer

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Architects: Cristian Nanzer
- Area: 355 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cosmos —a name coined by its owner upon seeing it standing on the land— is located at the foothills of the Punilla Valley, in Capilla del Monte, Córdoba province. The lot borders a nature reserve characterized by a dense forest of red quebracho trees, black algarrobo trees, chañares, and aromitos, species typical of the semi-arid region. The topography features a marked slope running east-west and a steep decline toward the south, leading to the reserve.