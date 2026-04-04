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Infante House / Blaanc

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Infante House / Blaanc - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassInfante House / Blaanc - Image 3 of 34Infante House / Blaanc - Interior Photography, WoodInfante House / Blaanc - Image 5 of 34Infante House / Blaanc - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Blaanc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Nobre Guedes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Anicolor, Azulcer, BRUMA, FENESTEVES, RMC
  • Lead Architects: Ana Morgado, Carmo Caldeira
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Infante House / Blaanc - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass
© Luis Nobre Guedes

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the vibrant urban fabric of Lisbon, this 150 m² project unfolds over two floors of an iconic building from the 1950s, recently rehabilitated to embrace the demands of contemporary life. The intervention goes beyond mere restoration; it emerges as a manifesto of respect for the modernist legacy, reinterpreting the sobriety of the era through a bold and current lens. The central proposal was clear: to honor the memory of the original structure while injecting new energy that responds to the fluidity of today's daily life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Infante House / Blaanc" [Casa Infante / Blaanc] 04 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039988/infante-house-blaanc> ISSN 0719-8884

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