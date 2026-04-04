Infante House / Blaanc

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the vibrant urban fabric of Lisbon, this 150 m² project unfolds over two floors of an iconic building from the 1950s, recently rehabilitated to embrace the demands of contemporary life. The intervention goes beyond mere restoration; it emerges as a manifesto of respect for the modernist legacy, reinterpreting the sobriety of the era through a bold and current lens. The central proposal was clear: to honor the memory of the original structure while injecting new energy that responds to the fluidity of today's daily life.