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  5. SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN

SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN

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SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN - Image 2 of 21SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN - Image 3 of 21SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN - Image 4 of 21SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN - Image 5 of 21SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: RVMN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
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SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN - Image 2 of 21
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. K-Beauty continues to grow, with increasing global and domestic interest. In particular, visitors to Korea now engage with everyday beauty experiences—such as hair salons, dermatology clinics, and beauty brand pop-ups—as key parts of their travel itineraries. Beauty is no longer just a service, but has become a distinct form of travel experience. This shift extends beyond international visitors, reflecting a broader cultural trend in which people seek to make each day feel meaningful, accumulating moments that enrich the density of everyday life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN" 28 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039982/seoul-frame-by-he-arts-rvmn> ISSN 0719-8884

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