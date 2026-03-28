SEOUL FRAME by HE:ARTS / RVMN

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: RVMN
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
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Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Jeongwon Choi
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. K-Beauty continues to grow, with increasing global and domestic interest. In particular, visitors to Korea now engage with everyday beauty experiences—such as hair salons, dermatology clinics, and beauty brand pop-ups—as key parts of their travel itineraries. Beauty is no longer just a service, but has become a distinct form of travel experience. This shift extends beyond international visitors, reflecting a broader cultural trend in which people seek to make each day feel meaningful, accumulating moments that enrich the density of everyday life.