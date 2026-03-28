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Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS

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Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS - Exterior Photography, WoodLight Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS - Exterior Photography, WoodLight Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS - Image 4 of 18Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS - Image 5 of 18Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
Jeju, South Korea
  • Architects: DRAWING WORKS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joon Hwan, Yoon
  • Lead Architects: Youngbae Kim
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Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS - Exterior Photography
© Joon Hwan, Yoon

Text description provided by the architects. The light of Jeju is remarkably unique—piercing, mutable, and ever-shifting between winds, clouds, rain, and mist. The Light Museum is an attempt to capture this ephemeral nature of Jeju's light through architecture. It is not a reproduction of nature's forms, but an experimental structure that allows the sensations of nature to permeate through space.

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DRAWING WORKS
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSouth Korea

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSouth Korea
Cite: "Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS" 28 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039978/light-pavilion-drawing-works> ISSN 0719-8884

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