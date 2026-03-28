Light Pavilion / DRAWING WORKS

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Architects: DRAWING WORKS
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Joon Hwan, Yoon
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Lead Architects: Youngbae Kim
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
- City: Jeju
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The light of Jeju is remarkably unique—piercing, mutable, and ever-shifting between winds, clouds, rain, and mist. The Light Museum is an attempt to capture this ephemeral nature of Jeju's light through architecture. It is not a reproduction of nature's forms, but an experimental structure that allows the sensations of nature to permeate through space.