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HOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr

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HOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr - Interior Photography, ConcreteHOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr - Interior Photography, Living RoomHOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, LightingHOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr - Image 5 of 23HOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop
Warszawa, Poland
  • Architects: Ponomarenko Volodymyr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  108
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivan Avdeenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MONBON, Propro, Vision Lighting, Yevhen Hrybeniuk
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HOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr - Interior Photography, Door, Glass
© Ivan Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. Warsaw's HOOD represents an exercise in duality across 108 square meters. Located at 37 Poznańska Street, the space operates on a continuous cycle, seamlessly transforming from morning coffee service to evening sets. The project consciously eschews decoration, offering instead a dialogue between raw materiality and surgically precise geometry, where calm and dynamism coexist.

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Ponomarenko Volodymyr
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Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopPoland

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopPoland
Cite: "HOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr" 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039975/hood-ponomarenko-volodymyr> ISSN 0719-8884

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