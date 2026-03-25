HOOD Café / Ponomarenko Volodymyr

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Warszawa, Poland
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Architects: Ponomarenko Volodymyr
- Area: 108 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivan Avdeenko
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Manufacturers: MONBON, Propro, Vision Lighting, Yevhen Hrybeniuk
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop
- Lead And Design Team: Ponomarenko Volodymyr
- City: Warszawa
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Warsaw's HOOD represents an exercise in duality across 108 square meters. Located at 37 Poznańska Street, the space operates on a continuous cycle, seamlessly transforming from morning coffee service to evening sets. The project consciously eschews decoration, offering instead a dialogue between raw materiality and surgically precise geometry, where calm and dynamism coexist.