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Jali House / Studio VDGA

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Pune, India
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© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the dense fabric of a bustling urban neighbourhood and constrained by a modest 4,000 sq. ft. plot, Jali House reimagines the potential of urban residential architecture. Far from feeling confined, the home crafts a serene and poetic spatial experience, proving that powerful architecture can emerge despite limitations. As its name suggests, Jali House is a thoughtful response to both climate and culture. India's abundance of sunlight, the availability of locally sourced materials, and a deep architectural heritage formed the basis of the design strategy. The jali (lattice screen), a traditional element reinterpreted here in a modern idiom, becomes both symbol and solution; a tool to filter light, frame views, and moderate climate.

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Cite: "Jali House / Studio VDGA" 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039974/jali-house-studio-vdga> ISSN 0719-8884

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