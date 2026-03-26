Jali House / Studio VDGA

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within the dense fabric of a bustling urban neighbourhood and constrained by a modest 4,000 sq. ft. plot, Jali House reimagines the potential of urban residential architecture. Far from feeling confined, the home crafts a serene and poetic spatial experience, proving that powerful architecture can emerge despite limitations. As its name suggests, Jali House is a thoughtful response to both climate and culture. India's abundance of sunlight, the availability of locally sourced materials, and a deep architectural heritage formed the basis of the design strategy. The jali (lattice screen), a traditional element reinterpreted here in a modern idiom, becomes both symbol and solution; a tool to filter light, frame views, and moderate climate.