Treehouse / Das Studio

+ 11

Category: Houses

City: North Adelaide

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A joyful and thoughtful reinvention, Treehouse stands as a generous community gesture. A home where passersby can't help but stop and stare, and the owners marvel at their bespoke forever home, which will serve them throughout all stages of life. "Though not perched among the trees itself, there's an undeniable feeling of living within the canopy, the lively song of cockatoos just outside their bedroom window."