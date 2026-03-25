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Treehouse / Das Studio

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Treehouse / Das Studio - Exterior PhotographyTreehouse / Das Studio - Exterior PhotographyTreehouse / Das Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorTreehouse / Das Studio - Image 5 of 16Treehouse / Das Studio - More Images+ 11

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North Adelaide, Australia
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Treehouse / Das Studio - Exterior Photography
© Anthony Basheer

Text description provided by the architects. A joyful and thoughtful reinvention, Treehouse stands as a generous community gesture. A home where passersby can't help but stop and stare, and the owners marvel at their bespoke forever home, which will serve them throughout all stages of life. "Though not perched among the trees itself, there's an undeniable feeling of living within the canopy, the lively song of cockatoos just outside their bedroom window."

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Cite: "Treehouse / Das Studio" 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039965/treehouse-das-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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