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The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49

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The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49 - Image 2 of 12The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49 - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49 - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49 - Image 5 of 12The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49 - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Winnipeg, Canada
  • Design Team: Mitchell Hall, Glenn MacMullin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Integral Group
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SMS Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: HTFC Planning & Design
  • General Contractor: Bird Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Transsolar, Vector Foiltec, Soberman Engineering, LRI Engineering, Mulvey & Banani International, Lord Cultural Resources, DEW, Altus
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KGS Group
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Aercoustics Engineering Ltd
  • City: Winnipeg
  • Country: Canada
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The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49 - Image 2 of 12
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A Horticultural Sanctuary for the 21st Century - Guided by the ambition to celebrate Canada's cultural diversity, The Leaf is a new botanical sanctuary located in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. LEED Gold Certified, the conservatory will capture the imaginations of new generations while promoting a greater understanding and love for the botanical world. The Leaf will play a critical role in shaping how communities perceive, interact with, and understand nature and sustainability.

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Cite: "The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49" 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039960/the-leaf-at-assiniboine-park-kpmb-architects-plus-architecture49> ISSN 0719-8884

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