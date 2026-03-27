The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49

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Winnipeg, Canada
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Architects: Architecture49, KPMB Architects
- Area: 84400 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Ema Peter Photography, Tom Arban, Richard Seck
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Manufacturers: Mulvey & Banani Lighting Inc.
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture
- Design Team: Mitchell Hall, Glenn MacMullin
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Integral Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SMS Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: HTFC Planning & Design
- General Contractor: Bird Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Transsolar, Vector Foiltec, Soberman Engineering, LRI Engineering, Mulvey & Banani International, Lord Cultural Resources, DEW, Altus
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KGS Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Aercoustics Engineering Ltd
- City: Winnipeg
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. A Horticultural Sanctuary for the 21st Century - Guided by the ambition to celebrate Canada's cultural diversity, The Leaf is a new botanical sanctuary located in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. LEED Gold Certified, the conservatory will capture the imaginations of new generations while promoting a greater understanding and love for the botanical world. The Leaf will play a critical role in shaping how communities perceive, interact with, and understand nature and sustainability.