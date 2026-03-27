The Leaf at Assiniboine Park / KPMB Architects + Architecture49

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture

Design Team: Mitchell Hall, Glenn MacMullin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Integral Group

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: SMS Engineering

Landscape Architecture: HTFC Planning & Design

General Contractor: Bird Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Transsolar, Vector Foiltec, Soberman Engineering, LRI Engineering, Mulvey & Banani International, Lord Cultural Resources, DEW, Altus

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KGS Group

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Aercoustics Engineering Ltd

City: Winnipeg

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. A Horticultural Sanctuary for the 21st Century - Guided by the ambition to celebrate Canada's cultural diversity, The Leaf is a new botanical sanctuary located in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. LEED Gold Certified, the conservatory will capture the imaginations of new generations while promoting a greater understanding and love for the botanical world. The Leaf will play a critical role in shaping how communities perceive, interact with, and understand nature and sustainability.