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Beijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON

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Beijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON - Image 2 of 27Beijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyBeijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
  • Category: Park
  • Lead Architects: Yuan Songting
  • Design Team: Shi Ke, Wu Jingtao, Li Rong, Yuan Liu, Tuo Shen, Fan Wanxi, Zhang Xueliang, Wang Yun, Liu Rui, Zhao Heng, Yan Feng, Guo Yuting, Li Zhenyan, Zhang Lu, Lü Zhe, Wang Bing
  • Clients: Xiaojiahe Village, Haidian Town, Haidian District, Beijing
  • Constructors: Beijing Rongdi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Earthworks Contractor); Beijing Jingrun Landscaping Engineering Co., Ltd. (Public Welfare Section — Landscaping, Pickleball Courts, Basketball Courts, Running Tracks); Beijing Tengyun Lida Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Operations Section — Buildings, Parking Facilities, Soccer Fields, Tennis Courts)
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
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Beijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON - Image 8 of 27
© Light Field Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The design and realization of the "Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World"project in Haidian District, Beijing, represents far more than the successful construction of a large-scale open space dedicated to sports; it stands as a groundbreaking practice in the revitalization of urban derelict land, through the view of social governance. The project embodies a rare facet of public space development within Beijing's urban renewal—one characterized by a populist and thematic approach—and reflects an entirely novel model for the adaptive reuse of underutilized urban sites that has yet to be fully explored.

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Cite: "Beijing Haidian Xiaojiahe Green Dynamic World / DDON" 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039943/beijing-haidian-xiaojiahe-green-dynamic-world-ddon> ISSN 0719-8884

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