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Jevany Villa / Architektura

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Jevany Villa / Architektura - Exterior PhotographyJevany Villa / Architektura - Interior Photography, BeamJevany Villa / Architektura - Interior PhotographyJevany Villa / Architektura - Exterior PhotographyJevany Villa / Architektura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Jevany, Czechia
  • Category: Houses
  • Author: David Kraus, Miroslav Styk
  • Interior Design: Jan Waltr
  • Contractor: Radek Trojánek
  • Usable Floor Area: 338 m²
  • Plot Size: 3027 m²
  • City: Jevany
  • Country: Czechia
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Jevany Villa / Architektura - Image 6 of 23
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. A spruce forest, a slope, views of giant tree trunks, a pit left after an old building, birds, deer, and flickering sun rays. Below, the surface of a lake. The access road lies at the upper edge of the plot. From the street, the house appears single-story — invisible and small; from the garden, it becomes two-story — open and large. Cars park on the roof. The massing of the house follows the slope of the terrain and the client's spatial requirements. The central staircase space (the "torso") connects the western and eastern wings — the day and night zone. The main concept is a visual axis and descent into the forest landscape. Green and red are complementary colors. The house — an organism — becomes part of the forest.

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Cite: "Jevany Villa / Architektura" 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039941/jevany-villa-architektura> ISSN 0719-8884

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