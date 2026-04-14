Lee House / Candalepas Associates

-
Architects: Candalepas Associates
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Rory Gardiner
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Director: Angelo Candalepas
- Principal: Jason Williams
- Associates: Marty Bowen, Rachel Yabsley
- Senior Associate: Jeremy Loblay
- Builder: Jason Boyle Constructions, JBC Constructions
- BCA: City Plan
- Structure: Raphael Balas
- Civil Engineering: EWFW & Northrop
- Heritage: NBRS
- Environmental: JK
- Geotech: JK
- Stormwater: EWFW & Northrop
- City: Watsons Bay
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. This is a reimagining of the traditional fisherman's weatherboard cottage from the 1850s. The historical significance of the surrounding area has influenced the recasting of this derelict fisherman's cottage into a contemporary home of permanence.