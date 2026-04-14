Lee House / Candalepas Associates

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Category: Houses

Design Director: Angelo Candalepas

Principal: Jason Williams

Associates: Marty Bowen, Rachel Yabsley

Senior Associate: Jeremy Loblay

Builder: Jason Boyle Constructions, JBC Constructions

BCA: City Plan

Structure: Raphael Balas

Civil Engineering: EWFW & Northrop

Heritage: NBRS

Environmental: JK

Geotech: JK

Stormwater: EWFW & Northrop

City: Watsons Bay

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. This is a reimagining of the traditional fisherman's weatherboard cottage from the 1850s. The historical significance of the surrounding area has influenced the recasting of this derelict fisherman's cottage into a contemporary home of permanence.