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Lee House / Candalepas Associates

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Lee House / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLee House / Candalepas Associates - Image 3 of 15Lee House / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, WoodLee House / Candalepas Associates - Interior Photography, WoodLee House / Candalepas Associates - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Watsons Bay, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Director: Angelo Candalepas
  • Principal: Jason Williams
  • Associates: Marty Bowen, Rachel Yabsley
  • Senior Associate: Jeremy Loblay
  • Builder: Jason Boyle Constructions, JBC Constructions
  • BCA: City Plan
  • Structure: Raphael Balas
  • Civil Engineering: EWFW & Northrop
  • Heritage: NBRS
  • Environmental: JK
  • Geotech: JK
  • Stormwater: EWFW & Northrop
  • City: Watsons Bay
  • Country: Australia
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Lee House / Candalepas Associates - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. This is a reimagining of the traditional fisherman's weatherboard cottage from the 1850s. The historical significance of the surrounding area has influenced the recasting of this derelict fisherman's cottage into a contemporary home of permanence.

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Candalepas Associates
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "Lee House / Candalepas Associates" 14 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039932/embargo-lee-house-candalepas-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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