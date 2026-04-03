Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe

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Bahía Ballena, Costa Rica
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Architects: Studio Saxe
- Area: 470 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Depth Lens - Alvaro Fonseca
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Lead Architect: Benjamin Saxe
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- Category: Houses
- Interior Design: Natalie Simon
- Construction : Tempo Construcción
- City: Bahía Ballena
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Above the Pacific coastline of Costa Rica, pavilions unfold around a garden and connect beneath a single floating roof. Nature becomes the pathway, guiding movement between views of ocean, forest, and sky.