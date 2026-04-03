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Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe

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Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe - Image 1 of 27Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe - Interior PhotographyCasa Komorebi / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Balcony, CoastCasa Komorebi / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, CoastCasa Komorebi / Studio Saxe - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Bahía Ballena, Costa Rica
  • Category: Houses
  • Interior Design: Natalie Simon
  • Construction : Tempo Construcción
  • City: Bahía Ballena
  • Country: Costa Rica
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Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Depth Lens - Alvaro Fonseca

Text description provided by the architects. Above the Pacific coastline of Costa Rica, pavilions unfold around a garden and connect beneath a single floating roof. Nature becomes the pathway, guiding movement between views of ocean, forest, and sky.

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Studio Saxe
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe" [Casa Komorebi / Studio Saxe] 03 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039923/casa-komorebi-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

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