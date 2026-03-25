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Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas

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Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas - Exterior PhotographyCompass Bonfire / messina | rivas - Interior PhotographyCompass Bonfire / messina | rivas - Image 14 of 19Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas - Image 10 of 19Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures
São Bento do Sapucaí, Brazil
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Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas - Image 6 of 19
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Perhaps the space of fire is the first space: around it, bodies, time, and words are organized. The new design transforms the bonfire into a compass: a rose of winds materialized on the ground. There are twelve supports marking the directions, like a sundial that teaches time through the movement of light. A stage is oriented to the south, pointing directly to Pedra do Baú — a geographic landmark of the region and a constant reference in the landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureBrazil

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas" [Fogueira Bússola / messina | rivas] 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039918/compass-bonfire-messina-rivas> ISSN 0719-8884

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