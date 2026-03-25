Compass Bonfire / messina | rivas

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Text description provided by the architects. Perhaps the space of fire is the first space: around it, bodies, time, and words are organized. The new design transforms the bonfire into a compass: a rose of winds materialized on the ground. There are twelve supports marking the directions, like a sundial that teaches time through the movement of light. A stage is oriented to the south, pointing directly to Pedra do Baú — a geographic landmark of the region and a constant reference in the landscape.