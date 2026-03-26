Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
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Manufacturers: Aalvo Gallery, Inovar Esquadrias de Alumínio, Marcenaria Baraúna, Marcenaria Caravelas, Mekal, Melting Coifas, Reka Iluminação, The Noguchi Museum Shop, Tok&Stok, tés.design
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- Category: Restaurant, Commercial Architecture
- Coordination: Nádia Manssur
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: CZN Engenharia Ltda – Elvira
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Reka Iluminação
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Empreiteira F&L
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetos Cunha Estruturas Metálicas / Wedge Montagens
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: : Sertec Ar Condicionado
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Projeto e instalação de dutos e exaustão: Marinho Refrigeração
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms an old house in the Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo into a hybrid space that combines an industrial kitchen, a creative studio, and an event area. Completed in 2025, the project was developed for a chef whose work blends authorial gastronomy, artisanal production, and collaborations with major brands.