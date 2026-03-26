Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur

+ 31

Category: Restaurant, Commercial Architecture

Coordination: Nádia Manssur

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: CZN Engenharia Ltda – Elvira

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Reka Iluminação

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Empreiteira F&L

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetos Cunha Estruturas Metálicas / Wedge Montagens

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: : Sertec Ar Condicionado

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Projeto e instalação de dutos e exaustão: Marinho Refrigeração

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms an old house in the Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo into a hybrid space that combines an industrial kitchen, a creative studio, and an event area. Completed in 2025, the project was developed for a chef whose work blends authorial gastronomy, artisanal production, and collaborations with major brands.