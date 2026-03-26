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  5. Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur

Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur

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Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur - Interior Photography, WoodGio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairGio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopGio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairGio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant, Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aalvo Gallery, Inovar Esquadrias de Alumínio, Marcenaria Baraúna, Marcenaria Caravelas, Mekal, Melting Coifas, Reka Iluminação, The Noguchi Museum Shop, Tok&Stok, tés.design
  • Coordination: Nádia Manssur
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: CZN Engenharia Ltda – Elvira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Reka Iluminação
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Empreiteira F&L
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetos Cunha Estruturas Metálicas / Wedge Montagens
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: : Sertec Ar Condicionado
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Projeto e instalação de dutos e exaustão: Marinho Refrigeração
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms an old house in the Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo into a hybrid space that combines an industrial kitchen, a creative studio, and an event area. Completed in 2025, the project was developed for a chef whose work blends authorial gastronomy, artisanal production, and collaborations with major brands.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCommercial ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Gio Kitchen Atelier / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur" [Ateliê Gio Cozinha / NMDM.ARQ - Nádia Manssur] 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039915/gio-kitchen-studio-nmdrq> ISSN 0719-8884

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