Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch.

+ 29

Category: Cabins & Lodges, Houses

Design Team: Peter Čurlej, Matej Fekiač, Simona Kolimárová

Landscape Architecture: Mils_studio

General Contractor: Strüby

City: Ingenbohl

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction is situated in the demanding context of Central Switzerland, within the Canton of Schwyz, on a steep slope overlooking the town of Brunnen. Located on the shores of Lake Uri within a protected bird sanctuary and adjacent to the Stockflue climbing cliff, the project represents a sensitive dialogue between the built form and the rugged Alpine landscape.