Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch.

•
Ingenbohl, Switzerland
-
Architects: Guča arch.
- Area: 71 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Matej Hakár
-
Manufacturers: Santa & Cole, 4B, Davide Groppi, HAY, Hirnholz, Ingo Maurer, Lando, Ligne Roset, Motostack
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cabins & Lodges, Houses
- Design Team: Peter Čurlej, Matej Fekiač, Simona Kolimárová
- Landscape Architecture: Mils_studio
- General Contractor: Strüby
- City: Ingenbohl
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction is situated in the demanding context of Central Switzerland, within the Canton of Schwyz, on a steep slope overlooking the town of Brunnen. Located on the shores of Lake Uri within a protected bird sanctuary and adjacent to the Stockflue climbing cliff, the project represents a sensitive dialogue between the built form and the rugged Alpine landscape.