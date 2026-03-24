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Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch.

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Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch. - Exterior Photography, ForestSwiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch. - Exterior PhotographySwiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch. - Interior Photography, WoodSwiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, BeamSwiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch. - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Ingenbohl, Switzerland
  • Architects: Guča arch.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Santa & Cole, 4B, Davide Groppi, HAY, Hirnholz, Ingo Maurer, Lando, Ligne Roset, Motostack
  • Design Team: Peter Čurlej, Matej Fekiač, Simona Kolimárová
  • Landscape Architecture: Mils_studio
  • General Contractor: Strüby
  • City: Ingenbohl
  • Country: Switzerland
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Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch. - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction is situated in the demanding context of Central Switzerland, within the Canton of Schwyz, on a steep slope overlooking the town of Brunnen. Located on the shores of Lake Uri within a protected bird sanctuary and adjacent to the Stockflue climbing cliff, the project represents a sensitive dialogue between the built form and the rugged Alpine landscape.

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Cite: "Swiss Alpine Cabin Reconstruction / Guča arch." 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039912/swiss-alpine-cabin-reconstruction-guca-arch> ISSN 0719-8884

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